Japan: The country attracts tech giants with AI-friendly rules

July 25, 2024_ Japan is attracting the attention of major global technology groups, thanks to regulations that allow widespread use of copyrighted materials to train artificial intelligence models. Over the past two years, industry leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Sam Altman of OpenAI have visited Tokyo, attracted by the potential of AI in an economy facing an aging population and labor shortages. However, critics warn that this openness could lead to excessive use of protected content without compensation. The news is reported by asia.nikkei.com. Japan, with its advanced economy, is trying to position itself as a hub for technological innovation, while other countries are introducing stricter regulations for tech companies.