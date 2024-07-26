Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The country attracts tech giants with AI-friendly rules

July 25, 2024_ Japan is attracting the attention of major global technology groups, thanks to regulations that allow widespread use of copyrighted...

Japan: The country attracts tech giants with AI-friendly rules
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 25, 2024_ Japan is attracting the attention of major global technology groups, thanks to regulations that allow widespread use of copyrighted materials to train artificial intelligence models. Over the past two years, industry leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Sam Altman of OpenAI have visited Tokyo, attracted by the potential of AI in an economy facing an aging population and labor shortages. However, critics warn that this openness could lead to excessive use of protected content without compensation. The news is reported by asia.nikkei.com. Japan, with its advanced economy, is trying to position itself as a hub for technological innovation, while other countries are introducing stricter regulations for tech companies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giappone train artificial intelligence models technology groups major
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza