Japan: The Department of Defense enhances the functions of the command of US forces in Japan

July 29, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced a plan to strengthen the functions of the command of US forces present in the country. This initiative aims to improve cooperation between Japan and the United States, in a context of growing regional tension. Enhancing the operational capabilities of US forces is seen as a crucial step in ensuring security and stability in the region. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This development highlights the importance of the defense partnership between Japan and the United States, at a time when security threats in the Asia-Pacific region are on the rise.