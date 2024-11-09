Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: The disappearance of traditional festivals due to the demographic crisis

November 9, 2024_ In Japan, over a hundred traditional festivals are disappearing due to the aging population and declining birth rate. This demographic crisis is threatening the transmission of local cultures and historical traditions, with a significant impact on communities. Local authorities are trying to find solutions to preserve these important cultural events, but the challenges are many. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The situation highlights the need for urgent action to safeguard Japan's cultural heritage, which is an integral part of the national identity.

