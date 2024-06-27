Japan: The Emperor and Empress attend a state dinner in London

June 26, 2024_ Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan attended a state dinner at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. During the event, the Emperor gave a speech in English, expressing his desire to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Japan and the United Kingdom. The official visit underlines the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries, promoting mutual understanding and lasting collaboration. The state dinner was attended by numerous dignitaries and representatives of both countries. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. The event represents a significant step in diplomatic relations between Japan and the United Kingdom.