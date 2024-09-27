Japan: The excellence of Vitale Barberis Canonico's Italian fabrics conquers the Japanese market

September 27, 2024_ Historic Italian company Vitale Barberis Canonico (VBC), in business since 1663, continues to gain popularity in Japan for its quality craftsmanship and fine fabrics. The brand recently partnered with Suits Square, a well-known Japanese retailer, to introduce an exclusive line of custom fabrics made with the purest water from the Biella region of Piedmont. During a visit to VBC’s headquarters, the production processes and unique characteristics of the fabrics were explored, which have captivated Japanese consumers. The news was reported by e-begin.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian textile tradition in the Japanese market. VBC, with its long history and continuous innovation, represents a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan in the fashion industry.