Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The excellence of Vitale Barberis Canonico's Italian fabrics conquers the Japanese market

September 27, 2024_ Historic Italian company Vitale Barberis Canonico (VBC), in business since 1663, continues to gain popularity in Japan for its...

Japan: The excellence of Vitale Barberis Canonico's Italian fabrics conquers the Japanese market
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Historic Italian company Vitale Barberis Canonico (VBC), in business since 1663, continues to gain popularity in Japan for its quality craftsmanship and fine fabrics. The brand recently partnered with Suits Square, a well-known Japanese retailer, to introduce an exclusive line of custom fabrics made with the purest water from the Biella region of Piedmont. During a visit to VBC’s headquarters, the production processes and unique characteristics of the fabrics were explored, which have captivated Japanese consumers. The news was reported by e-begin.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian textile tradition in the Japanese market. VBC, with its long history and continuous innovation, represents a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan in the fashion industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
well known Japanese retailer the Japanese market and Japan Giappone
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza