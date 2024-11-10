Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: The Fight for Seabird Conservation in the Ogasawara Islands

Japan: The Fight for Seabird Conservation in the Ogasawara Islands
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 9, 2024_ The conservation of endangered species is a critical issue in Japan, as evidenced by the work of ornithologist Kazuto Kawakami. Recent research on the Ogasawara Islands has revealed that the ogasawara hime mizunagidori, a currently endangered seabird, was once abundant. The introduction of rodents by humans has contributed to its decline, making it urgent to find effective methods for their control. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The issue of seabird conservation is particularly relevant to the Ogasawara Islands, an archipelago known for its unique biodiversity and the presence of endemic species.

Ogasawara Islands Giappone lavoro work
