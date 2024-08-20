Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Japan: The fusion of ramen and Italian cuisine conquers Tokyo

August 19, 2024_ A ramen restaurant in Tokyo, run by an Italian chef from Rome, is shaking up the concept of ramen with dishes that combine Japanese...

Japan: The fusion of ramen and Italian cuisine conquers Tokyo
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ A ramen restaurant in Tokyo, run by an Italian chef from Rome, is shaking up the concept of ramen with dishes that combine Japanese and Italian flavors. The signature dish, 'Roma no mazesoba', combines homemade ramen with traditional Italian ingredients such as pecorino romano and prosciutto crudo, creating a unique dining experience. The restaurant, 'Ippachitei', is growing in popularity, attracting customers who appreciate the fusion of culinary traditions. News of this innovative culinary proposal has also sparked interest in Italy, as reported by news.tv-asahi.co.jp. This example of gastronomic creativity demonstrates how cuisine can transcend cultural boundaries, combining the best of two worlds.

