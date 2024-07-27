Japan: The future of Tsuruga reactor 2 hangs in the balance due to the presence of an active fault

26 July 2024_ The Nuclear Regulatory Commission of Japan has concluded that it is not possible to exclude the presence of an active fault under reactor 2 of the Tsuruga nuclear power plant, located in Fukui prefecture. This conclusion means that the reactor does not meet new safety standards, which prohibit the construction of critical facilities on active faults. If the decision is not changed, reactor 2 cannot be reactivated and will have to be decommissioned. The Commission expects to make a final decision on the matter on July 31, 2024. The Tsuruga plant is the only one in Japan located above the Urasoko fault, which could generate a magnitude 7.2 earthquake just 250 meters from the reactor, as reported from 毎日新聞. The situation raises concerns about nuclear safety in the country, already scarred by past accidents.