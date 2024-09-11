Japan: The great celebration of Italian cuisine at Isetan in Shinjuku

September 11, 2024_ From September 19 to 24, 2024, Isetan Shinjuku will host the "Italian Exhibition", an event dedicated to Italian gastronomy with over 40 food brands and 16 wine importers. Visitors will be able to taste typical dishes, desserts and wines, immersing themselves in an atmosphere reminiscent of Italian piazzas, with restaurants, wine bars and ice cream parlors. Among the new additions, the presence of the "Osteria del Bollo", a Tuscan restaurant offering traditional dishes prepared by local chefs, and the "Trattoria Da Kenzo", which offers authentic Tuscan recipes. The event is sponsored by the Embassy of Italy in Japan, as reported by gourmetpress.net. This event represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian culinary culture and strengthen the ties between Italy and Japan.