Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The great celebration of Italian cuisine at Isetan in Shinjuku

September 11, 2024_ From September 19 to 24, 2024, Isetan Shinjuku will host the "Italian Exhibition", an event dedicated to Italian gastronomy with...

Japan: The great celebration of Italian cuisine at Isetan in Shinjuku
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ From September 19 to 24, 2024, Isetan Shinjuku will host the "Italian Exhibition", an event dedicated to Italian gastronomy with over 40 food brands and 16 wine importers. Visitors will be able to taste typical dishes, desserts and wines, immersing themselves in an atmosphere reminiscent of Italian piazzas, with restaurants, wine bars and ice cream parlors. Among the new additions, the presence of the "Osteria del Bollo", a Tuscan restaurant offering traditional dishes prepared by local chefs, and the "Trattoria Da Kenzo", which offers authentic Tuscan recipes. The event is sponsored by the Embassy of Italy in Japan, as reported by gourmetpress.net. This event represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian culinary culture and strengthen the ties between Italy and Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian culinary culture event The great celebration of Italian This event represents
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza