Japan: The Italian brand HAIKURE opens the first pop-up store in Tokyo

10 July 2024_ Italian denim brand HAIKURE will inaugurate its first pop-up store in Japan, in Tokyo, from 27 July to 4 August 2024. Founded in 2011...

10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ Italian denim brand HAIKURE will inaugurate its first pop-up store in Japan, in Tokyo, from 27 July to 4 August 2024. Founded in 2011 in Perugia, HAIKURE is known for its focus on sustainability and transparency in production. The collection, directed by the famous Italian designer Mauro Grifoni, uses materials such as organic cotton and recycled cellulose fibres. The pop-up store will be located in Kitasando, a neighborhood known for fashion and design. Getnews.jp reports it. This event marks an important step for the diffusion of sustainable Italian fashion in Japan.

Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


