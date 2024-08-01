Japan: The Italian dairy tradition makes its way to Hokkaido with the production of mozzarella

July 31, 2024_ The Shiranuqa Rakukeisha cheese factory, located in Shiranuqa, Hokkaido, recently participated in Obihiro University's Milk & Cheese Consortium, offering hands-on mozzarella courses to around 60 students. Founded with the aim of creating high-quality cheeses, the factory is inspired by the Italian dairy tradition, taking on the challenge of introducing mozzarella to a region where dairy culture is underdeveloped. Founder Kazuyoshi Inokuchi shared his training experience in Italy, underlining the importance of learning traditional techniques to produce cheeses that make consumers happy. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp. The factory also offers a variety of dairy products, helping to promote Italian food culture in Japan.