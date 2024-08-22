Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Japan: The Italian Navy's flagship, ITS Cavour, docks in Yokosuka

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ The arrival of the Italian Navy flagship, ITS Cavour, at the port of Yokosuka marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Italy and Japan. Italian Ambassador Gianluigi Benedetti described this moment as the beginning of a "new era" of strategic cooperation, including defense, economics and cultural exchanges. During her stay, the Cavour will participate in exercises with Japanese and allied naval forces, highlighting the importance of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. The news was reported by japantimes.co.jp. This event represents a historic opportunity for Italy to consolidate its presence in the region and promote international cooperation in the defense field.

