Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Japan: The Japanese company introduces TAVINO Italian wine in Tetra Pak

08 August 2024_ The Japanese company Nichi-O Shouji has started distributing the Italian wine TAVINO, produced by a cooperative from Emilia-Romagna,...

Japan: The Japanese company introduces TAVINO Italian wine in Tetra Pak
08 August 2024_ The Japanese company Nichi-O Shouji has started distributing the Italian wine TAVINO, produced by a cooperative from Emilia-Romagna, starting from June 2024. This wine, made with Sangiovese and Trebbiano grapes, is presented in an innovative Tetra Pak packaging, which facilitates transport and preserves freshness and quality. The choice of Tetra Pak responds to a growing interest in sustainable solutions, making wine accessible on different occasions, from domestic to outdoor use. The news is reported by gourmetpress.net, highlighting the Japanese company's commitment to promoting high quality Italian products. TAVINO wine stands out for its versatility and compatibility with various dishes, helping to raise awareness of the rich Italian wine tradition in Japan.

in Evidenza