Japan: The Japanese government plans measures to address rising prices

July 30, 2024_ The Japanese government is considering specific measures to address price increases expected in the next budget. These initiatives aim to protect the living standards of Japanese citizens, ensuring concrete support in a period of rising inflation. The authorities intend to implement strategies that can alleviate the economic burden on families and consumers. The budget proposal will be presented shortly, with the aim of ensuring economic stability. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Japan, known for its advanced economy, is facing challenges related to rising costs of living, an issue of growing concern to citizens.