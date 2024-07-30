Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The Japanese government plans measures to address rising prices

July 30, 2024_ The Japanese government is considering specific measures to address price increases expected in the next budget. These initiatives aim...

Japan: The Japanese government plans measures to address rising prices
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ The Japanese government is considering specific measures to address price increases expected in the next budget. These initiatives aim to protect the living standards of Japanese citizens, ensuring concrete support in a period of rising inflation. The authorities intend to implement strategies that can alleviate the economic burden on families and consumers. The budget proposal will be presented shortly, with the aim of ensuring economic stability. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Japan, known for its advanced economy, is facing challenges related to rising costs of living, an issue of growing concern to citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
address next budget Giappone proposal will
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza