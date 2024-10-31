Japan: The new line 'Mira Shon by Chika Kisada' celebrates Italian elegance

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:32
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ Japanese designer Chika Kisada has launched a new line called 'Mira Shon by Chika Kisada', inspired by the Italian brand Mira Shon, founded in Milan in 1958. This collection stands out for its minimalist design and sophisticated lines, reinterpreting the classic aesthetic of the Italian brand for modern women. Kisada, a former dancer, aims to create clothes that enhance beauty and comfort, reflecting Mira Shon's philosophy of dressing women with elegance and strength. The news, which highlights the influence of Italian fashion in Japan, is reported by marieclairejapon.com. The autumn-winter 2023 collection focuses on elegant shapes and soft silhouettes, paying homage to the Italian tailoring tradition.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
line Mira Shon by Chika Kisada new line Italian brand Mira Shon griffe
in Evidenza