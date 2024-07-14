Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Japan: The passion for 'karuta' explodes among young people
14 luglio 2024
13 July 2024_ 'Karuta', a traditional Japanese card game, is experiencing a boom in popularity among young people thanks to the 'Chihayafuru' manga. In Kyoto, the Otani Private High School karuta club reached the finals of the national tournament, demonstrating great determination and team spirit. The team, led by captain Hazuki Ueno, overcame high-level opponents, culminating in a thrilling victory against the renowned Ritsumeikan school. The competition concluded with qualification for the national tournament to be held on July 20 in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. ntv.co.jp reports it. The story of these young athletes is an example of dedication and passion for Japanese traditions.

