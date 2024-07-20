Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: The Pokemon phenomenon conquers Asia

20 July 2024_ The Pokemon franchise, born as a video game and expanded to anime and merchandising, has become one of Japan's most famous intellectual...

Japan: The Pokemon phenomenon conquers Asia
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ The Pokemon franchise, born as a video game and expanded to anime and merchandising, has become one of Japan's most famous intellectual properties. Susumu Fukunaga, corporate officer of The Pokemon Co., is busy launching projects across Asia, as demonstrated by the opening of the Pokemon Center in Taipei in December 2023, which attracted tens of thousands of customers. Fukunaga has collaborated with airlines such as China Airlines and All Nippon Airways for the Pokemon Air Adventures campaign, which has been a huge hit with families. Similar events in Thailand and Indonesia have strengthened the brand's popularity, leading to new business collaborations and tourism promotions. This was reported by asia.nikkei.com. Fukunaga continues to expand the market, with a particular focus on India, where the franchise is less well known than in Southeast Asia.

