Japan: The Prime Minister participates in official events and meetings with local leaders

July 25, 2024_ The Japanese Prime Minister attended a series of official events, including the inauguration of the "Shibuya Sakura Stage" complex in Tokyo. During the day, he met with various officials, including the director of national security and the president of Mazda, while also receiving requests from local associations. In addition, he chaired a monthly meeting with ministers regarding the economy and held discussions with representatives of the Japanese community. The day concluded with media interviews, highlighting the importance of communicating with the public. The news is reported by nikkei.com. These events reflect the Japanese government's commitment to maintaining an active dialogue with different parts of society.