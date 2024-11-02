Japan: The Quad's Growing Importance in Fighting Global Dictatorships

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
November 1, 2024_ Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has highlighted the importance of the Quad, the alliance of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, in countering the axis of global dictatorships, which includes countries such as China, Russia and North Korea. At an event in Tokyo, he stressed that these nations do not aspire to dominate the world, but rather not to be dominated. Morrison also urged Quad members to strengthen economic cooperation and security to address current geopolitical challenges. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The Quad is a major strategic alliance that aims to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, upholding the principles of democracy and international law.

