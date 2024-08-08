Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: The reactivation of nuclear power plants remains uncertain

08 August 2024_ The situation regarding the reactivation of nuclear power plants in Japan remains uncertain, with the government continuing to...

Japan: The reactivation of nuclear power plants remains uncertain
08 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ The situation regarding the reactivation of nuclear power plants in Japan remains uncertain, with the government continuing to prioritize safety. Despite pressure to restore nuclear energy production, authorities avoid providing a precise date for reactivation. The lack of clarity on the timing has raised concerns among citizens and energy industry experts. The current situation reflects the challenges Japan faces in balancing energy security and public safety, as reported by 毎日新聞. The Japanese government is working to ensure that all safety measures are in place before proceeding with the reactivation of the plants, an issue of great importance following the 2011 Fukushima accident.

in Evidenza