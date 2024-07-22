Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Japan: The revival of traditional houses thanks to foreign designers

July 21, 2024_ An old Japanese farmhouse in the city of Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, has been restored by German architect Karl Bengs, marking the...

Japan: The revival of traditional houses thanks to foreign designers
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 21, 2024_ An old Japanese farmhouse in the city of Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, has been restored by German architect Karl Bengs, marking the beginning of the rebirth of the local community. Bengs renovated the house, originally built between the Edo and Meiji periods, despite high costs and difficulties. This project inspired other foreigners to preserve traditional Japanese architecture, as demonstrated by the Minka Summit in Kyoto, which attracted enthusiasts from all over the world. The initiative highlights the importance of creating livable environments to combat the abandonment of homes in Japan. This was reported by asia.nikkei.com. Bengs' renovation included modern updates to make the home more comfortable, proving that tradition can coexist with modernity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
