Japan: The Rose School promotes sustainable agriculture with an innovative educational program

July 31, 2024_ Nakai Rose Farm, founded in 2011, launched an educational program for growing edible roses, addressing social challenges such as agricultural land abandonment and labor shortages in the sector. Currently, the program has over 70 members and has achieved a total of 19,247 cultivated plants, supporting various groups, including housewives and professional farmers. Nakai Rose Farm aims to raise awareness and the market for edible roses, a product still little known in Japan, through an approach that integrates cultivation, processing and sale. The news is reported by sankei.com. The Nakai Rose Farm, located in Murayama, Yamagata Prefecture, stands out for its commitment to training new farmers and promoting health through the use of edible roses.