Japan: The situation in the Middle East continues to worry Tokyo

October 19, 2024_ Japan is expressing growing concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas. The Japanese government is closely monitoring the situation and has initiated consultations with international partners to assess possible support measures. In addition, Tokyo reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in the region, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue between the parties involved. Japanese authorities are also considering the evacuation of Japanese citizens in conflict-affected areas. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Japan, which has historically maintained a pacifist stance, is now faced with the implications of a conflict that could affect regional security and international relations.