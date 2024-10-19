Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The situation in the Middle East continues to worry Tokyo

October 19, 2024_ Japan is expressing growing concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the escalation of violence between...

Japan: The situation in the Middle East continues to worry Tokyo
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Japan is expressing growing concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas. The Japanese government is closely monitoring the situation and has initiated consultations with international partners to assess possible support measures. In addition, Tokyo reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in the region, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue between the parties involved. Japanese authorities are also considering the evacuation of Japanese citizens in conflict-affected areas. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Japan, which has historically maintained a pacifist stance, is now faced with the implications of a conflict that could affect regional security and international relations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Middle East continues Giappone Medio Oriente growing concern
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza