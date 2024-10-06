Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: The Story of Kimura Tsubasa, Former Sumo Wrestler and Now Radio Host

October 5, 2024_ Kimura Tsubasa, 34, a former sumo wrestler, has become a radio host in Yokohama despite his battle with a serious heart condition....

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ Kimura Tsubasa, 34, a former sumo wrestler, has become a radio host in Yokohama despite his battle with a serious heart condition. Diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy at the age of 19, he underwent surgery to implant an artificial heart and is awaiting a transplant. Despite the hardships, Kimura expresses his gratitude for life and work, conveying a message of hope through his voice. The news was reported by tokyo-np.co.jp. Kimura, who began his sumo career at the age of 15, has faced significant challenges, but now he is dedicated to sharing the beauty of Paralympic sports and inspiring others.

