Japan: The success of Argital, the Sicilian organic cosmetics brand

July 3, 2024_ Organic cosmetics brand Argital, originally from Sicily, is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a series of initiatives in Japan. Founded by biologist Dr. Ferraro, Argital is known for its products based on green clay and natural ingredients, also popular with Japanese consumers. The brand opened its first store in Omotesando in 2019 and continues to expand its presence with new products and promotions. Starting July 4, customers who spend over 3,000 yen will receive a sample of Silky Clear plant-based soap. Fashionsnap.com reports it. Argital is distributed in Japan by Cosme Kitchen, a popular organic cosmetics store chain.