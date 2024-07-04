Japan: The Supreme Court declares the old eugenics law unconstitutional

July 3, 2024_ Japan's Supreme Court has declared the old eugenics law requiring forced sterilization unconstitutional, paving the way for full compensation for victims. The sentence was welcomed with joy by the victims, who saw their rights and the responsibility of the State recognised. However, many believe that prejudice and discrimination persist in Japanese society, preventing many victims from coming forward. The decision was read to a packed room, with those present applauding at the end of the reading. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The ruling represents a significant step towards justice for victims of forced sterilization in Japan.