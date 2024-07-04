Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The Supreme Court declares the old eugenics law unconstitutional

July 3, 2024_ Japan's Supreme Court has declared the old eugenics law requiring forced sterilization unconstitutional, paving the way for full...

Japan: The Supreme Court declares the old eugenics law unconstitutional
04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Japan's Supreme Court has declared the old eugenics law requiring forced sterilization unconstitutional, paving the way for full compensation for victims. The sentence was welcomed with joy by the victims, who saw their rights and the responsibility of the State recognised. However, many believe that prejudice and discrimination persist in Japanese society, preventing many victims from coming forward. The decision was read to a packed room, with those present applauding at the end of the reading. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The ruling represents a significant step towards justice for victims of forced sterilization in Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ruling represents Giappone end way
Vedi anche
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza