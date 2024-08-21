Japan: The Thousand Kyoto Celebrates the Art of Italian Wine with Borgogno

August 20, 2024_ The Thousand Kyoto, the flagship hotel of the Keihan Group, will host an exclusive wine tasting event on October 9, 2024, in collaboration with the historic Italian winery Borgogno. This winery, located in the renowned Barolo wine region in Piedmont, is known for its long tradition and use of sustainable winemaking methods. During the evening, renowned winemaker Andrea Farinetti will guide guests through a selection of fine wines, paired with Japanese cuisine prepared by Kizahashi restaurant. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between different cultures in the field of food and wine. The event promises to be a unique experience that combines the best of Italian winemaking tradition and Japanese hospitality.