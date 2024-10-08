Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Three Nuclear Reactors Shut Down in Yamaguchi After US Withdrawal

October 08, 2024_ Three nuclear reactors located in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, have been shut down following the withdrawal of US forces from the...

Japan: Three Nuclear Reactors Shut Down in Yamaguchi After US Withdrawal
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 08, 2024_ Three nuclear reactors located in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, have been shut down following the withdrawal of US forces from the region. This decision was made in response to concerns about the safety and environmental impact of nuclear power plants. Japanese authorities are now evaluating the implications of this closure and possible energy alternatives for the future. The situation has sparked a wide public debate about Japan's dependence on nuclear energy and the need to transition to renewable sources. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Japan's nuclear power plants have been at the center of controversy since the Fukushima disaster in 2011, which raised questions about the safety of nuclear power in the country.

