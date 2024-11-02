Japan: Three Political Parties Agree on New Alliance

November 2, 2024_ Japanese political parties Komeito, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and Constitutional Democratic Party have reached an agreement in principle to form a new alliance. This agreement aims to join forces to address Japan's political and social challenges, including economic and security issues. The cooperation between these parties represents a significant step toward greater political stability in the country. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The alliance could influence upcoming elections and future policies, reflecting an attempt to overcome existing political divisions.