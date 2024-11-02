Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Three Political Parties Agree on New Alliance

November 2, 2024_ Japanese political parties Komeito, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and Constitutional Democratic Party have reached an agreement...

Japan: Three Political Parties Agree on New Alliance
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ Japanese political parties Komeito, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and Constitutional Democratic Party have reached an agreement in principle to form a new alliance. This agreement aims to join forces to address Japan's political and social challenges, including economic and security issues. The cooperation between these parties represents a significant step toward greater political stability in the country. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The alliance could influence upcoming elections and future policies, reflecting an attempt to overcome existing political divisions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
parties Komeito an agreement consenso agreement
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza