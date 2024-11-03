Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: TODA BUILDING opens in Tokyo's Kyobashi district

November 2, 2024_ TODA BUILDING opened on November 2, 2024, completing the development of the Kyobashi district, which is designed as a center of art...

Japan: TODA BUILDING opens in Tokyo's Kyobashi district
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ TODA BUILDING opened on November 2, 2024, completing the development of the Kyobashi district, which is designed as a center of art and culture. This new building joins the existing Museum Tower Kyobashi, creating an area filled with museums, galleries, and event spaces. The opening was attended by key industry figures, including representatives from TODA Construction and the Kyobashi management area. The news was reported by sankei.com. The Kyobashi district, located a short walk from Tokyo Station, is designed to provide an accessible cultural experience for all, with green spaces and high-quality art facilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Toda BUILDING opens high quality art facilities existing Museum Tower Kyobashi Museum Tower Kyobashi
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza