Japan: TODA BUILDING opens in Tokyo's Kyobashi district

November 2, 2024_ TODA BUILDING opened on November 2, 2024, completing the development of the Kyobashi district, which is designed as a center of art and culture. This new building joins the existing Museum Tower Kyobashi, creating an area filled with museums, galleries, and event spaces. The opening was attended by key industry figures, including representatives from TODA Construction and the Kyobashi management area. The news was reported by sankei.com. The Kyobashi district, located a short walk from Tokyo Station, is designed to provide an accessible cultural experience for all, with green spaces and high-quality art facilities.