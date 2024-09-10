Japan: Tod's Names Actress Marie Iitoyo as 'Tod's Friend'

September 10, 2024_ Italian brand Tod's has chosen Japanese actress Marie Iitoyo as its new 'Tod's Friend'. Iitoyo shared her connection with the brand, recalling how she wanted to wear Tod's shoes when she was young, inspired by her grandmother. The young actress, who will attend the presentation of the spring-summer 2025 collection in Milan, praised Tod's' commitment to creating high-quality footwear. The news was reported by wwdjapan.com. Iitoyo, born in 1998 and originally from Chiba, is also a successful model and has acted in several Japanese television productions, helping to strengthen the bond between Italian fashion and Japanese culture.