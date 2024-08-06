Japan: Tokyo considers second summit for Asian zero-emissions community in Laos

05 August 2024_ Japan is considering holding a second Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) summit in Laos in October, in conjunction with meetings between leaders of ASEAN and partner countries. The goal is to reach an agreement with participants to accelerate decarbonization efforts in Asia over the next ten years. AZEC comprises nine ASEAN members and Australia, and the summit aims to establish a detailed plan to address climate challenges. The news was reported by english.kyodonews.net. This meeting represents an important opportunity for Japan to strengthen regional cooperation in the fight against climate change.