Japan: Tokyo Court Declares Ban on Same-Sex Marriage Unconstitutional

October 30, 2024_ Today, the Tokyo Court of Appeals issued a landmark ruling declaring the ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. The decision has sparked excitement among same-sex couples, especially those involved in a similar case at the Fukuoka Court of Appeals. The verdict represents a significant step toward equal rights in Japan, where same-sex unions are not yet legally recognized. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The ruling could further shape public debate and policies related to LGBTQ+ rights in the country, where the issue of civil rights is increasingly at the center of attention.