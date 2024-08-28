Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Tokyo denounces Chinese military aircraft incursion into its airspace

August 27, 2024_ Japan has condemned an incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace, calling it a "serious violation" of its...

Japan: Tokyo denounces Chinese military aircraft incursion into its airspace
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ Japan has condemned an incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace, calling it a "serious violation" of its sovereignty. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning near the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea, prompted Japan to scramble its fighter jets to monitor the situation. Japanese officials have expressed concern about increased Chinese military activity in the region, which could pose a threat to national security. The source of this news is japantoday.com. Japan, a close ally of the United States, is stepping up its defense capabilities in response to rising tensions with China, which has territorial claims in several areas of the East China Sea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
calling it prompted Japan Giappone Danjo Islands in the East China Sea
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza