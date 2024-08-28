August 27, 2024_ Japan has condemned an incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace, calling it a "serious violation" of its sovereignty. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning near the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea, prompted Japan to scramble its fighter jets to monitor the situation. Japanese officials have expressed concern about increased Chinese military activity in the region, which could pose a threat to national security. The source of this news is japantoday.com. Japan, a close ally of the United States, is stepping up its defense capabilities in response to rising tensions with China, which has territorial claims in several areas of the East China Sea.