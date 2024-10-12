Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Tokyo Elections Amid Controversy and Controversial Candidates

12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ The Tokyo 9 district elections are set to be tumultuous, with candidates from the ruling party and the opposition competing in a tense atmosphere. Among the candidates is Kazuhiro Sugawara, a former economy minister who recently regained the right to run after a corruption conviction. Sugawara, despite not having received official support from his party, is running as an independent, while his opponent, Hiroshi Imamura, a former member of the Liberal Democratic Party, was dropped from the race at the last minute. The competition is intensifying with criticism from the opposition, which accuses the ruling party of shady maneuvers. The news is reported by ntv.co.jp. The elections are crucial for Japan's political future, with the opposition trying to gain ground in a context of growing distrust towards the political class.

