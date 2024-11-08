Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Tokyo Electric Power Completes Nuclear Fuel Recovery at Fukushima

November 08, 2024_ Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has completed the recovery of molten nuclear fuel (debris) from the second unit of the...

November 08, 2024_ Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has completed the recovery of molten nuclear fuel (debris) from the second unit of the Fukushima nuclear power plant on November 7, 2024. This is the first time that molten nuclear fuel has been removed from the plant since the 2011 accident. This operation marks a major step forward in managing the aftermath of the nuclear accident, contributing to the cleanup of the area. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The recovery of the fuel is part of a long process of decommissioning the plant, which will require years of work and significant investment.

