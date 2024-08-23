Japan: Tokyo Electric Power halts nuclear fuel recovery at Fukushima

August 22, 2024_ Tokyo Electric Power announced the suspension of the damaged nuclear fuel recovery test at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, scheduled for reactor number 2. The decision was made due to an error in the order in which the fuel extraction pipes were connected. No timetable was given for the resumption of operations, leaving the future of the project uncertain. The Fukushima Daiichi plant, which suffered a serious accident in 2011, continues to be the focus of decontamination and recovery efforts, 毎日新聞 reported. The plant, located in Fukushima Prefecture, was the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, with significant consequences for Japan's energy and environmental security.