Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Japan: Tokyo governor elections, Koike ahead

July 1, 2024_ One week before the Tokyo governor election, Nippon TV and Yomiuri Shimbun polls indicate that Yuriko Koike is ahead, followed by Renho...

01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
July 1, 2024_ One week before the Tokyo governor election, Nippon TV and Yomiuri Shimbun polls indicate that Yuriko Koike is ahead, followed by Renho and Shinji Ishimaru. Koike, the current governor, campaigned on a boat to highlight the importance of rivers, while Renho criticized Koike for her public absence, presenting herself as a candidate close to the citizens. Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata, has focused on mobilizing young people through social media. According to ntv.co.jp, the election campaign intensifies with candidates changing their strategies for the final week. The elections feature 56 candidates, with the vote expected in a week.

