October 29, 2024_ The Tokyo International Film Festival has opened its doors for its 37th edition, celebrating Asian and international cinema. This year, the festival marks an important collaboration with Italy, thanks to the entry into force of the Japan-Italy Film Co-production Agreement, which has launched the call for new works. In honor of the centenary of the birth of the famous Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni, special tributes to his films will be screened, allowing audiences to rediscover the masterpieces of the past. The source of this information is kantei.go.jp. The festival represents a unique opportunity for Japan to strengthen cultural ties with Italy, promoting creative exchanges between the two countries.