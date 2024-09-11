Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Japan: Tokyo Local Government Election Announced

September 11, 2024_ The Tokyo government has announced that the city council elections will be held next month, on October 15, 2024. This political...

11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ The Tokyo government has announced that the city council elections will be held next month, on October 15, 2024. This political event is eagerly awaited, as the elections could influence local policies and decisions regarding the management of the city. Candidates are already preparing their campaigns, trying to attract voters' attention to crucial issues such as sustainability and urban safety. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of these elections for the future of the Japanese capital. The Tokyo municipal elections are a key moment for local democracy, as citizens have the opportunity to express their preferences on issues that directly affect their daily lives.

