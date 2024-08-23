Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Japan: Tokyo prepares for Art Week with events and exhibitions of contemporary artists

August 22, 2024_ Art Week Tokyo (AWT) will run from November 7 to 10, 2024, featuring a series of events and exhibitions at over 50 galleries and...

23 agosto 2024
August 22, 2024_ Art Week Tokyo (AWT) will run from November 7 to 10, 2024, featuring a series of events and exhibitions at over 50 galleries and museums in the Japanese capital. Highlights include exhibitions by world-renowned artists such as Louise Bourgeois and Yuko Mohri, as well as unique installations by emerging artists. AWT will also feature a themed bar, AWT BAR, designed by landscape architect Eiko Tomura, which will offer food and cocktails in collaboration with artists. The news is reported by sankei.com. The event aims to celebrate the creativity and diversity of contemporary art in Tokyo, engaging international and local audiences.

