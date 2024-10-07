Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Tokyo signs deal to buy liquefied natural gas from Italy's Eni

October 6, 2024_ The Japanese government has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from...

07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
October 6, 2024_ The Japanese government has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Italian energy company Eni, in response to growing concerns about energy security. The agreement, which also involves the Italian government, will allow Japan to purchase LNG through the Japan Organization for the Safety of Metals and Energy. Details regarding the volume and price of the purchase are yet to be finalized, while Eni seeks support from Japanese companies for an LNG project in Mozambique. The news was reported by japantoday.com, highlighting the importance of energy cooperation between Japan and Italy in a context of global uncertainty. The agreement represents a significant step for Japan, which has increased LNG imports after the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011.

