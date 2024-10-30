Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Tokyo's FARO restaurant awarded top Italian restaurant for third consecutive year

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ Innovative Italian restaurant FARO, located in Ginza, Tokyo, has received the “2 Forks” award for the third consecutive year from Gambero Rosso, the leading multimedia brand in the world of Italian food and wine. FARO is known for its cuisine that combines tradition and modernity, using high-quality Japanese ingredients and offering a vegan menu that promotes sustainability. The restaurant, which also recently received a Michelin star and a Green Star, is led by Chef Hiroaki Hamamoto, who honed his skills in Italy before returning to Japan. The news was reported by dime.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in the Japanese food scene. FARO will continue to offer unique culinary experiences, with a special menu featuring white truffle coming November 1st.

