Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Tokyo's New Luxury Hotels Celebrate Italian Elegance

September 2, 2024_ Tokyo has seen the opening of five new luxury hotels that combine modern design and Japanese tradition, with a strong influence of...

Japan: Tokyo's New Luxury Hotels Celebrate Italian Elegance
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ Tokyo has seen the opening of five new luxury hotels that combine modern design and Japanese tradition, with a strong influence of Italian elegance. Among them, the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, designed by the Italian studio ACPV Architetti, offers refined interiors that combine Japanese and Italian elements, creating a unique atmosphere. The restaurant 'Il Ristorante Niko Romito' inside the Bulgari Hotel has also already obtained a Michelin star, offering contemporary Italian cuisine. The news of these hotels, which promise an unparalleled stay experience, was reported by vogue.co.jp. These new spaces not only enrich the Tokyo hotel scene, but also represent a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan, celebrating the art of hospitality.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
that combine Japanese Luxury hotels hotels that combine albergo
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza