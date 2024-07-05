Japan: TOPIX reaches all-time high after 34 years

July 5, 2024_ The TOPIX stock index has reached its all-time high after 34 years, marking an important milestone for the Japanese financial market. The Nikkei 225, another benchmark index, also rose, fueling expectations of an economic recovery. This result reflects investors' confidence in the stability and growth of Japan's economy. Analysts expect this positive trend to continue in the coming months. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. This development is seen as a positive sign for the economic future of the country, which is trying to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.