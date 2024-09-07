Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Tourists in distress as Typhoon No. 10 passes

September 6, 2024_ Typhoon No. 10 has caused severe disruption to tourists in Japan, leaving them confused and isolated as they search for...

Japan: Tourists in distress as Typhoon No. 10 passes
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Typhoon No. 10 has caused severe disruption to tourists in Japan, leaving them confused and isolated as they search for transportation information. Despite the existence of multilingual information services, many foreign visitors have been unable to access timely news about train cancellations and station closures. Japanese authorities are working to improve the communication of emergency information, but the challenge remains in reaching all travelers. The source of this information is asahi.com. The typhoon has particularly affected the island of Kyushu, where tourists have reported difficulty understanding the severity of the situation due to the language barrier.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
distress as Typhoon isolated as they search as Japanese authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza