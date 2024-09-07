Japan: Tourists in distress as Typhoon No. 10 passes

September 6, 2024_ Typhoon No. 10 has caused severe disruption to tourists in Japan, leaving them confused and isolated as they search for transportation information. Despite the existence of multilingual information services, many foreign visitors have been unable to access timely news about train cancellations and station closures. Japanese authorities are working to improve the communication of emergency information, but the challenge remains in reaching all travelers. The source of this information is asahi.com. The typhoon has particularly affected the island of Kyushu, where tourists have reported difficulty understanding the severity of the situation due to the language barrier.