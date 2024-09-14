Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Japan: Toyo Kitchen Style celebrates 90 years with new Italian-inspired kitchen collection

14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Toyo Kitchen Style has unveiled its new kitchen collection "Spiga Tre" on the occasion of the company's 90th anniversary, with six models that reflect Italian art and culture. Among them, the "Gargano" model is inspired by the beauty of Gargano, a peninsula in southern Italy, using Venetian artistic glass to evoke the colors of the landscape. The collection celebrates high-quality craftsmanship, combining tradition and innovation, and pays homage to Italian master craftsmen. The news was reported by jiji.com. Toyo Kitchen Style, founded in 1934, continues to innovate in kitchen design, collaborating with world-renowned craftsmen to create unique and refined spaces.

southern Italy Gargano master craftsmen Spiga Tre
