Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
Japan: Trilateral security meeting between Japan, the United States and South Korea

July 28, 2024_ Japan hosted a meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and South Korean Defense...

Japan: Trilateral security meeting between Japan, the United States and South Korea
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
July 28, 2024_ Japan hosted a meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik to strengthen cooperation in safety matter. During the meeting, the three countries signed a memorandum which provides for regular meetings between Defense Ministers and joint exercises. Participants agreed to share real-time information on missile launches by North Korea, highlighting growing concern over nuclear and missile threats. The joint statement underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation to counter threats from North Korea and China's growing influence in the region. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater security integration between the three nations, in an increasingly complex geopolitical context.

