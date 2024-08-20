Japan: Tsushima Maru wreck search restarts

August 20, 2024_ The Japanese government has decided to launch a new investigation into the wreck of the Tsushima Maru, a ship that sank during World War II. On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict, a budget of 100 million yen has been requested to support the search operations. The authorities are also considering collecting historical relics related to the ship, in order to preserve historical memory. The Tsushima Maru is an important symbol of Japanese maritime history and the tragedy of war. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This initiative aims to honor the victims and educate future generations about Japan's history during the conflict.