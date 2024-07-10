Japan: Two Navy helicopters crash due to human error

July 9, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Defense has published the results of the investigation into the accident involving two Navy SH60K patrol helicopters. The investigation revealed that the accident was caused by inadequate surveillance by the crews and poor coordination between commanders. The Japanese Navy announced preventive measures to avoid a recurrence of such incidents and planned to gradually resume training flights with more helicopters. The accident raised concerns about the safety of military air operations.毎日新聞 reports it. The Japanese Navy, known as Kaijō Jieitai, is responsible for Japan's maritime defense.