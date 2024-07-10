Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Two Navy helicopters crash due to human error

July 9, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Defense has published the results of the investigation into the accident involving two Navy SH60K patrol...

Japan: Two Navy helicopters crash due to human error
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Defense has published the results of the investigation into the accident involving two Navy SH60K patrol helicopters. The investigation revealed that the accident was caused by inadequate surveillance by the crews and poor coordination between commanders. The Japanese Navy announced preventive measures to avoid a recurrence of such incidents and planned to gradually resume training flights with more helicopters. The accident raised concerns about the safety of military air operations.毎日新聞 reports it. The Japanese Navy, known as Kaijō Jieitai, is responsible for Japan's maritime defense.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the Japanese Navy Japanese Navy resume training
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza